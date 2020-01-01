Kibu Vicuna: Indian Arrows can beat every team in I-League

Kibu Vicuna is not going to make the mistake of taking Indian Arrows lightly...

are in fine form as they have won three games in a row which includes victories against and away from home.

Against Kashmir, the Mariners were at their best and they eventually won the match 2-0. Head coach Kibu Vicuna wants his players to keep their head down and continue working hard to pick up another win against on Thursday.

"The best way is to forget the result of the last match. We are focusing on Indian Arrows. It is a difficult match. They have lost only by one goal in most matches. They have created chances in every match. Their win against Churchill speaks volumes about how difficult it will be. They are young and hungry boys with a different style of football. We will be playing to win. We respect them.

"It's not that we won five points after beating Kashmir. So the approach remains the same. Indian Arrows can beat every team in the competition. They beat Mohun Bagan here in the previous season. That's why we have to be focussed. It will be a very tough match. Both teams like to press high, have ball possession but in different formations," commented the Spaniard.

He does not believe that playing against a team without any overseas player will have an impact.

"Sometimes we focus too much on foreigners and Indian players. Every match has 11 players. It will be 11 vs 11. They have a philosophy and have no pressure."

Vicuna informed that new signing Komron Tursunov might get an opportunity to play but he definitely needs some more training sessions with the team."

The manager will have the luxury of picking his matchday squad from the complete roster of players as Fran Gonzalez has shrugged off his niggle and Shilton D'Silva has also started to train with the rest of his teammates.