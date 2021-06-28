Khune receives backing from ex-Pirates rival after Akpeyi masterclass

The Nigerian stopper may have excelled against Wydad Casablanca, but the Kaizer Chiefs favourite still has many admirers

Itumeleng Khune can once again prove that he is Africa’s best goalkeeper, but just needs support from Kaizer Chiefs as he closes in on the end of his contract, according to ex-Orlando Pirates stopper Fatau Dauda.

Khune was again absent on Saturday, with Nigeria’s Daniel Akpeyi preferred ahead of him in the absence of Bruce Bvuma.

It has been interpreted as yet another signal that Khune’s days at Chiefs are numbered, with the legendary stopper’s contract set to expire at the end of June.

According to his former rival at Pirates—ex-Ghana No. 1 Fatau Dauda—however, It’s too soon for Amakhosi to turn their back on their long-term servant.

“I think he’s still the number one in Africa,” Dauda told Goal . “He’s played for Kaizer Chiefs since he was full time, and he’s still playing, but they need to support him to play.

“He still has football in him,” he added. “Goalkeepers, the more we play, the more we get better, and he’s a strong guy, he won’t listen to the criticism.

“He’s doing what he wants to do, what he loves to do, and I wish him well with his team,” Dauda continued. “He can keep doing it, and will make the fans happy.”

Akpeyi responded to the show of faith from Chiefs to deliver an outstanding display against Wydad as progression to the Caf Champions League final was secured—further suggesting that the Glamour Boys are well set between the sticks moving forward.

For Dauda, however, the 34-year-old is too good to discard when he still has so much to offer, while he’s unlikely to be fazed by the criticism that has accompanied a difficult season.

“Khune—you can take it from me, he’s a good goalkeeper,” Dauda continued. “On the continent, he’s a very good goalkeeper.

“I’ve been monitoring how people are criticising him, but he’s still stayed strong, he’s still playing.

“When I was in South Africa, I met him a lot,” he continued. “He has character and he’s always a team player.”

One factor that may be working in Spiderkid’s favour is the return of Stuart Baxter, who enjoyed such success alongside the Bafana stopper during the pair’s time together at Chiefs.

For Dauda, it’s not too late for an old dog to learn new tricks, and he believes that Khune can adapt to Chiefs’ requirements moving forward, without letting age affect his quality.

“As a player, if you want to do well, you have to learn,” the Legon Cities man concluded. “Even if you are playing well, you have to learn from others, and then you get better.

“You know how Khune is on his preparation, he’s the best in Africa.”