Khazri’s double ends Saint-Etienne’s Ligue 1 losing streak

The Tunisia international was on target twice in Saturday’s encounter as the Greens secured their first league win since December 4

Wahbi Khazri was the hero for in Saturday's outing as his brace powered them to a 2-1 win over .

The 28-year-old's goals ended Saint-Etienne's four-game losing run in the French top-flight as they bagged their first win since their 4-1 win over Nice on December 4.

Khazri broke the deadlock at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in the third minute and later doubled the hosts' lead with his strike from the penalty spot in the 34th minute.

's Zinedine Ferhat pulled a goal back for Nimes on the stroke of half-time but it was not enough to rescue the struggling visitors from defeat.

Khazri, scorer of three goals in 14 league appearances this term, was on parade for 84 minutes while Gabon's Denis Bouanga came on as a 59th-minute substitute for Saint-Etienne who climbed to 14th in the Ligue 1 table after the triumph.

Claude Puel's side will be hoping to build on the win when they visit Metz for their next league outing on February 2.