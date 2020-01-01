Khalid Jamil – Young players should play more matches

The former Mohun Bagan coach wants NorthEast to end the season on a winning note…

coach Khalid Jamil hopes that his side can end their (ISL) season on a positive note when they face on Tuesday evening in their final league game.

The Highlanders haven’t won a game in their last 13 outings and Jamil has urged his players to put in a strong performance in front of their home fans.

“This is the last match of our season. Everybody will give their best and we will try to finish on a winning note. There are injuries. Some of the suspended players will get back into the squad,” said Jamil.

The former Mumbai FC coach believes that young players need to play more matches as it will help them improve as opposed to just going through a monotonous training routine.

“The young players must continue to get chances. Playing in practice is different and playing in the match is different. So they should play more,” he reasoned.

Jamil was asked to share his thoughts on Chennaiyin FC who have qualified into the play-offs.

“Chennaiyin FC have a good team. They did not start well but they played really well later. I do not think much about the opposition. I would like to give chances to the players who have not played many times this season. Dipu Mirdha might start tomorrow.

“The Indian players have improved. They are talented however, it is difficult to motivate but we must finish well to go home happy,” said Jamil.

NorthEast United are placed ninth on the ISL table with just 13 points in their kitty.