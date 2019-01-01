Khairul Amri joins Malaysia Super League side, FELDA
Veteran striker, Khairul Amri, has parted ways with Tampines Rovers midway through the season and has joined Malaysian side FELDA United in the Malaysia Super League (MSL).
It is understood that the Stags, were reluctant to allow the 34-year-old forward to leave, especially when the club is challenging for honours at this stage of the season, however, relented after realising the security Amri's move would mean for his family; as stated in his Instagram post.
I wish to announce that I will leave Tampines Rovers today to take up an opportunity to play in the Malaysia Super League with FELDA United FC. It was not an easy decision that I have reached given the wonderful friendships I have both on and off the pitch at Tampines Rovers. I would like to thank the Management Committee and Technical Team of Tampines Rovers for allowing me to take up this opportunity, and for their support of me in my time at the club. Although they were reluctant to let me go when the club is challenging for honours, they respected the security that this move will bring for my family. I wish them all the success in both AFC and SPL competitions. I would also like to thank my teammates for all their support on and off the pitch and for the good times we have shared. I leave my warmest thanks to the supporters of Tampines Rovers who turn out to support the club in their thousands and make playing for Tampines Rovers such a blessing. Thank you for everything and Up The Stags.
Tampines are fourth in the nine-team SPL, 10 points behind leaders Brunei DPMM but with a game in hand. Moreover, this is not Amri's first time in the MSL. He had turned out for the now-defunct LionsXII in 2012, 2014 and 2015.
His main objective will be to help Felda fight relegation. They are second from bottom in the 12-team table, with just one win in 12 games.