Kgatlana: Banyana star ends debut season in China with a brace for Beijing Phoenix

The South African was on target twice for her side as they held their hosts in the last Chinese top-flight season game

Thembi Kgatlana wrapped up her debut season on a high as she scored twice to help Beijing Phoenix play out a 4-4 draw with Changchun on Sunday.

The reigning African Queen had scored her fourth Chinese Women's goal in Beijing's 1-1 draw against Guangdong on September 7.

On the final day, the Banyana Banyana star added to her tally at the Development Area Stadium as her side earned a share of the spoils in an eight-goal thriller against Changchun.

Ren Guixin's brace and a goal from Long Chen plus Sun Yunpeng's own goal inspired the hosts to lead but Kgatlana's double, plus Zhang Xinyue and Ma Xiaoxu's efforts rescued the visitors.

#CWSL | Changchun Dazhong Zhuoyue 4-4 Beijing BG Phoenix



Eight goals in the final match of the season for the 3rd and 5th places! Ren Guixin (2x), Long Chen and Sun Yunpeng (OG) scored for Changchun; @Kgatlanathe1st (2x), Zhang Xinyue and Ma Xiaoxu for the visitors. pic.twitter.com/k6zF9ip5Qs — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 22, 2019

Kgatlana featured for the duration of the match along with her compatriot Linda Motlhalo and ended her debut season with six goals in 11 outings. She also emerged as Beijing's joint top scorer for the season.

#CWSL | Goalscorers - Beijing BG Phoenix



🇨🇳 Ma Xiaoxu (6)

🇿🇦 Thembi Kgatlana (6)

🇨🇳 Gu Yasha (3)

🇨🇳 Zhang Xinyue (2)

🇨🇳 Wang Yan (1)

🇨🇳 Wang Yanwen (1) pic.twitter.com/NsZLEsXOlg — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 22, 2019

For her Beijing side, they finished fifth on the final Chinese Women's Super League table with 16 points from 14 games.