Kevin-Prince Boateng's Besiktas claim 2-1 win over Ankaragucu

The Ghanaian forward was on for 66 minutes as the Black Eagles bagged another important three points

Kevin-Prince Boateng was in action as saw off Ankaragucu 2-1 in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday night.

The 33-year old has improved the Black Eagles since arriving from on loan, losing only once.

Besiktas took the lead in the sixth minute, with Burak Yilmaz scoring from the penalty spot for the second consecutive match.

Adem Ljajic doubled Besiktas' lead in the 88th minute before Ankaragucu netted a consolation goal in stoppage time via Ihan Parlak's penalty.

Dk.66: Boateng çıktı, Diaby oyuna girdi. pic.twitter.com/EsYDi31Udh — Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) March 6, 2020

Boateng played for 66 minutes and was replaced by Abdoulay Diaby.

The international produced 45 touches and 26 accurate passes (76.5%). He also made one tackle, two interceptions and was fouled by the opposition three times.

Besiktas remain in fifth spot, five points away from the final European qualification berth.