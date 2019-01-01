Kevin-Prince Boateng welcomes Ribery to Fiorentina

The former Bayern Munich star completed a free transfer to the Serie A club on Wednesday

forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has welcomed Franck Ribery to the club following the completion of his permanent move.

After departing at the end of last season, Ribery penned a two-year deal with the Viola to become their seventh signing of the summer.

The Frenchman's arrival is expected to boost the attacking options in Vincenzo Montella's squad as they aim for a place in Europe this term.

Boateng who joined Fiorentina from last month, is relishing the opportunity to play alongside his former opponent in the German .

The star faced Ribery on several occasions during his spells at , 04 and .

Boateng and Ribery will hope to play together when Fiorentina begin their 2019-20 against on Saturday.