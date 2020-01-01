Kevin-Prince Boateng makes Ghana and Akonnor revelations

The German-born player talks about a potential comeback to the Black Stars after a six-year absence

attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng has confirmed holding a discussion with new coach CK Akonnor but says they "didn't really speak a lot about a return to the Black Stars".

The German-born has been out of national duties since copping an indefinite suspension for "verbally assaulting" coach James Kwasi Appiah during the 2014 World Cup in .

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday to announce his first squad since assuming duty in January, Akonnor said he "did not think Boateng wants to come and play" based on their recent discussion.



On Wednesday, Boateng commented on social media after a comment by a fan about the player not being given an opportunity by the Ghanaian media to explain his side of the story after the World Cup incident.

Hi Gary, no journalist ever talked to me!! I spoke to coach akonnor and I think he is the best man for ghana right now,we had a great conversation!! We didn’t really speak a lot about me returning to the black stars... — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) March 4, 2020

Previously, Boateng had maintained he was open to returning for national duty if recalled.

However, he insists he would not be apologising for his actions as he did nothing wrong.

Ahead of the in last year, calls for his return heightened when he joined .

After Ghana's disappointing Round of 16 elimination from the tournament, Boateng took to social media to throw a jab at the Black Stars, tweeting, "No Prince No Party" with the hashtags #GhanaBlackStars and #Afcon.



Born to a German mother and a Ghanaian father in Berlin, the attacker switched international allegiance to represent the Black Stars at the 2010 World Cup after representing the European nation's youth outfits.

He shortly retired from international duty after the tournament in before making a return for the 2014 World Cup.

The former and man has 15 caps and two goals for the four-time African champions.