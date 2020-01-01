Kevin Phillips advises Liverpool boss Klopp on Keita amid RB Leipzig link

The former Three Lions star feels the Guinea international still has a lot to offer the Reds despite his inconsistency

Former Sunderland and forward Kevin Phillips has advised manager Jurgen Klopp to give Naby Keita more time to prove himself.

The 25-year-old has struggled with form and injury problems since joining the Premier League side in the summer of 2018 from in a whooping £54million deal.

The Guinea international has made 34 top-flight appearances for the Reds since his arrival and this season he has only played 17 times across all competitions.

More teams

His inconsistency has seen him linked with a move away from the Anfield outfit with his former club RB Leipzig reportedly interested in resigning him.

Phillips, however, opines the Reds boss should not be in a hurry to sell the midfielder and feels he needed more time to settle in at the club like star Fred, who initially struggled on his arrival at Old Trafford.

“It has been frustrating for Keita. He has been a bit-part player and that is always hard. He has qualities but it is hard when you play one or two games at a time,” Phillips told Football Insiders.

“With Wijnaldum, Henderson and Fabinho in there it is always going to be difficult because these are players really consistent.

“I would like to see him stay. You need to give him a run of games, you look at Fred at United now. He is playing week in, week out and needed time to settle.

“I know Jordan has had a few injury problems this year so next year he might get a chance. I would be in no rush to get rid of him if I was Klopp.”

With the Premier League suspended owing to coronavirus fears, Keita will hope to use the opportunity to work on his fitness ahead of the resumption of the league.