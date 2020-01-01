Kessie: AC Milan 'not satisfied' with 2-2 draw against Parma

From two goals down, Stefano Pioli's side fought back to keep their unbeaten run in the Italian top-flight this campaign

are ‘not fully satisfied’ after holding to a 2-2 draw in Sunday’s outing, according to Franck Kessie.

The Rossoneri were shocked at the San Siro after goals from Hernani and Jasmin Kurti in the 13th and 56th minutes respectively gave Parma a 2-0 lead but the hosts showed resilience to secure a point and keep their unbeaten start to the 2020-21 league season intact.

Theo Hernandez was the hero for Milan as his brace saved the leaders from defeat in stoppage time.

Kessie who played the entire 90 minutes, assessed the team's performance and called for improved results when they battle , and before the winter break.

“We created a lot of chances but we didn’t make them count. When you miss a lot of chances, it is normal that you pay the price later,” Kessie told Milan TV.

“We left the pitch today feeling not fully satisfied, but we still have to work hard, there are three games before Christmas. We have to face these three games by putting in our best performance, the same way we started the season.”

The international also praised the Rossoneri’s fighting spirit as a beautiful thing.

“This is the most beautiful aspect,” he said. “We didn’t give up until the final whistle, not even when we had just two minutes left to play. We believed and ultimately got a point which is important, but today we wanted to take all three points but this is Serie A.”

“Theo is very strong. Today he showed what he always does. Today he scored two goals, he always plays at the same high level.”

Former forward Gervinho was also in action from start to finish for Parma while 's Ismael Bennacer was forced off with a suspected thigh injury in the 75th minute.