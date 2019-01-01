Kerr hat-trick guides Australia past Jamaica

The Matildas captain starred for her nation to ensure their spot in the knockout stage

A clinical hat-trick from Sam Kerr has seen ease past 4-1 in their final group game and seal their place in the Round of 16.

After an end to end first 10 minutes, the Matildas settled any nerves in the 11th minute as captain Sam Kerr headed home the opener at the near post following a cross from Emily Gielnik.

Though Jamaica held their own in the first half, their resilience was broken again just before half-time with Kerr scoring another header in 42nd minute after Katrina Gorry found the star striker unmarked in the box.

Down but not out, Jamaica brought on Havana Solaun after the break and the substitute scored her nation's first ever Women's World Cup goal in the 49th minute after darting past Lydia Williams and slotting the ball into an empty net.

As Jamaica threatened to equalise, Australia once again turned to their skipper to settle things as Kerr tapped home from close range in the 69th minute following great work by Hayley Raso.

The Matildas captain claiming the green and gold's first ever hat-trick at a World Cup just a week after scoring her first ever goal at the tournament.

Not done there, Kerr bagged her fourth goal in the 83rd minute after pouncing on a bad error from Jamaica's keeper.

Though far from convincing, Australia's 4-1 win is enough to book their place in the Round of 16 with the Matildas finishing second in Group C on goal difference.

Norway now await the green and gold in the knockout stages on June 23 (AEST).