Kerala Premier League 2021: Gokulam Kerala defeat KSEB to be crowned champions

Gokulam Kerala have become the champions of Kerala again...

Gokulam Kerala defeated KSEB 2-1 in the final of the 2021 Kerala Premier League to be crowned champions of the eighth edition of the tournament run by the state football association.

The Malabarians have clinched their second KPL title after having become the champions of Kerala in the 2017-18 edition of the competition under the guidance of the-then head coach Fernando Varela.

This year, the Kozhikode-based club was led to the title by head coach NM Najeeb, who took charge of the reserve team at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.