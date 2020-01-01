Kerala Blasters: Gianni Zuiverloon makes a 'sweet' comeback

The defender slotted into the defence seamlessly and registered a brilliant assist at a crucial juncture of the game...

Gianni Zuiverloon was pleased to make his return to the first team with a dominant 5-1 win against Hyderabad FC on Sunday in Kochi.

He produced an influential performance as one of the two centre-backs at the back and had an assist to his name as he supplied a brilliant defence-splitting pass for Bartholomew Ogbeche to score when the team was trailing 0-1.

After the game, he said, "It was very difficult watching from the side, always difficult because you always want to play. Even more sweet to come back after a long injury with a big win and give an assist in a good game.

"I got the ball from Seityasen I think. It was so quick, I don't even remember what happened, it went so fast, I saw the run from the corner of the eye, In training, we speak a lot about him (Ogbeche) making the runs. I actually thought he was offside, but he was onside," he added.

Blasters are five points adrift of the fourth spot with seven games left. They registered only their second win of the season on Sunday. Up next for the Zuiverloon and co. are an in-form featuring the likes of Roy Krishna and David Williams up front.

"Hopefully, this is the start of something nice. I don't think it is a lot of pressure. We have to win every game from now, so it is not going to be more pressure than it is now. A good challenge for us, hopefully, we will play like today or even better.

"The fourth spot is up for grabs of course. We lost a few points along the way, just two wins and we are there and some other teams have to drop points."