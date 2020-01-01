'Kepa made big mistake but Christiansen red card changed the game' - Lampard rues Chelsea errors in Liverpool defeat

A series of errors proved costly as the Blues were beaten by the reigning champions at Stamford Bridge

manager Frank Lampard believes his side could have drawn with were it not for Kepa Arrizabalaga's "big mistake" in the second half.

The Blues goalkeeper was at fault for the Reds' second goal of the 2-0 victory when his attempted pass was blocked by Sadio Mane and knocked into the net.

After being criticised for conceding a shot from outside the box during the win against on Monday, the 25-year-old was the subject of much ridicule on social media on Sunday following his error against Jurgen Klopp's team.

It was not the home side's only misfortune in the defeat to the reigning Premier League champions, however, as they were reduced to 10 men just before half-time as Andreas Christensen was sent off and then midfielder Jorginho missed a penalty in the 75th minute.

Lampard admitted there were many decisive moments for his side and feels the result could have gone a different way.

"Big mistake. Clear mistake and when you reflect on the half without the mistake and the penalty we draw the game 1-1," he said when asked about Kepa's performance.

"I’m actually happier in many ways than I was after Brighton on Monday. It was a game of spirit and character and lots of individuals showed me good things today."

He added to Sky Sports: "My job as a manager is to try to give Kepa confidence. It was a clear mistake and Kepa accepted that."

The former star also expressed his disappointment in Christensen's dismissal, as he felt his side matched their opponents for most of the first 45 minutes telling BBC Sport: "I thought we could get higher up the pitch and would have done with 11.

"I was concerned with how we would defend our box, first half we were brilliant at doing it but the red card changed the whole course of the game."

He added: "For chances the first half was very even. The red card changes the face of the game, the talk I do at half-time, it forces me into a reshuffle and it was always going to be difficult after that.

"I think it could be given or not. I was perhaps surprised it was given as a yellow first. If it was given as a red straight away and you continue with that.

"We showed moments on the counterattack when we were dangerous in the first half. My team talk was be more confident on the ball then the red card changes the whole team talk."