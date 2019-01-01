Kepa is not Spain's first-choice goalkeeper, says Moreno

He has started Spain's last four games but the Chelsea man's position as first-choice goalkeeper is not secure, claims his head coach

Kepa Arrizabalaga is not 's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper despite a recent string of starts for La Roja, according to head coach Robert Moreno.

goalkeeper Kepa has started each of the national team's four matches since Moreno took over from Luis Enrique in March.

star David de Gea previously owned the position, but a poor World Cup and disappointing club campaign last season weakened his claims for a place in the starting XI.

Kepa made a superb stoppage-time save in Thursday's 2-1 defeat of Romania in qualifying to ensure Spain's perfect record in Group F was extended to five wins from five games.

Despite this, Moreno refused to confirm that Kepa will be between the sticks for Sunday's visit of the Faroe Islands and insists he does not have a preferred number one between the Chelsea starter, De Gea and 's Pau Lopez.

"I don't have a starting goalkeeper," he told a media conference. "It may or may not change.

"I keep the same message. All three are of the top level and I really want them to make my decision difficult.

"The three have trained at a very high level. I will not say if one is my preferred goalkeeper or not."

While Spain have a 100 per cent record from their five Group F games, their opponents on Sunday have lost all five of their qualifiers so far, and have conceded 16 times already over that span.

However, Moreno was quick to dismiss suggestions that a thumping win in Gijon awaits, insisting Lars Olsen's side will be given "maximum respect" and take it one goal at a time.

"We must be honest and say that every team deserves respect," he added.

"Thinking of scoring six goals is not football. We are going to try and score a goal and then, if we can, a second, but always with maximum respect."

Spain are on top of Group F, five points ahead of second-placed .

Most importantly, they are seven points above third-placed Norway, as the top two teams from each group qualify for 2020 Euros.