Kepa claims he's learned from 'mistake' of defying Sarri in Carabao Cup final

The Spanish goalkeeper refused to come off against Manchester City, a move he now says he regrets

goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has admitted he made a mistake when he refused to come out of the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, defying his manager Maurizio Sarri.

With February's game at Wembley tied 0-0 late in extra-time Kepa appeared to injury himself, with Sarri sending on backup Willy Caballero to replace the Spaniard.

With both players' numbers going up on the substitute board, Kepa sensationally waved off his manager and refused to come off the pitch.

A visibly furious Sarri left Kepa in the game, with Chelsea eventually falling on penalties to City.

Kepa was eventually fined and dropped for one game. With the benefit of hindsight, the 24-year-old has admitted his actions that day were wrong.

"I accepted what the manager said and the club fine and I realised I wouldn't play the next game," Kepa told the Daily Mail. "I was right behind Willy and supported him and the team as much as I could.

"Of course, that was the only thing I could do. It was something I did in the heat of the moment. It's something I am not very proud of.

"It was a difficult moment which I've learned from and I'm still learning from. Now it's time for me to look forward.

"I said I was sorry. Football goes on. We all make mistakes."

Kepa has said that he did not realise how the incident appeared until he had the chance to go back and watch the video of what happened.

"It wasn't until I looked back for the first time at the images that I realised," Kepa said. "I saw it from a different perspective. Until that point, it was like I was in a bubble and wasn't conscious of what was going on.

"I started to see it all when I arrived home for the first time and saw the video.

"That was the first time I realised what happened. I've learned a lesson and the next time it will be different."

Chelsea are battling for a top-four place but they also have a chance to win a trophy in Kepa's first season, with the Blues level at 1-1 with after the first leg of their semi-final.

"That is our target," the goalkeeper said. "To finish in the top four, reach the Europa League final and win a trophy. We know it's not easy but that would be a good first season."