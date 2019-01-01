Kenya vs Togo: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Harambee Stars will be keen to secure their first win of the campaign when they play at home on Monday night

The and Togo encounter promises to be an epic match especially with both sides looking to register their first win in Group G of the qualifiers.

Kenya drew 1-1 against in Alexandria and would probably want to win the Monday clash to ensure their race to the 2021 finals remains on track.

On the other hand, Claude Le Roy's Sparrow Hawks were defeated by Comoros in Lome and another defeat in Nairobi is something they would want to seriously avoid.

Game Kenya vs Togo Date Monday, November 18 Time 7:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KBC Channel One FKF Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Kenya squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi (St. George SC, Ethiopia), Timothy Odhiambo ( , Kenya), Ian Otieno (Red Arrows, Zambia). Defenders Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Joash Onyango ( , Kenya), Daniel Sakari ( , Kenya), Hillary Wandera ( , Kenya), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, ), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya). Midfielders Anthony Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, ), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, ), Victor Wanyama ( Hotspurs, ), Boniface Muchiri (Golden State Arrows, USA), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, ), Erick Johanna Omondi (IF Brommapojkarma, Sweden), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC , Kenya). Forwards Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, ), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), John Avire ( , Kenya), John Mark Makwatta (AFC Leopards, Kenya).

Head coach Francis Kimanzi will surely be forced to make changes in his starting line-up owing to injuries suffered by first-team members; goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and winger Ayub Timbe.

The duo was withdrawn in the game against The Pharaohs and Ian Otieno took Matasi's place while Cliff Nyakeya came in for Timbe.

The former coach could retain the two players in the positions they excelled against Egypt after coming from the bench.

Probable XI for Kenya: Otieno, Olwande, Ouma, Okumu, Onyango, Wanyama, Johana, Lawrence Juma, Olunga, Omollo, Nyakeya..

Position Togo squad Goalkeepers Abotchi Dove (JDR Stars, ), Barcola Malcolm (Olympic U19, ), Abdoul-Moubarak Aïgba (AS OTR, Togo). Defenders Akakpo Wilson (Al Ittihad, Egypt), Ama Tchoutchoui Kangnivi (Gbohloesu, Togo), Bodé Abdoul (AS Togo, Togo), Gbegnon Simon (CD Mirandes, ), Djene Dakonam ( , Spain), Lawson Steve (Livingstone, ), Olufade James (US Doula), Sama Hakim (Belenenses, ). Midfielders Atakora Lalawélé (Kazma SC, Kuwait), Franco Atchou (BK Fremad, ), Ayité Floyd (Genclerbirligi, ), David Hennen ( Charleroi, Belgium), Bebou Ilhas ( , ), Dossevi Matthew ( , France), Sunu Gilles (BB Erzurumspor, Turkey), Nane Richard (ASCK, Togo). Forwards Marouf Tchakei (ASKO Kara Lomé, Togo), Denkey Kevin ( , France), Laba Fo-Doh (Al Ain, ), Mlapa Peniel (Kalba, UAE).

With the Sparrow Hawks stumbling in their opening match, it is a matter of wait and see whether coach Le Roy will tweak his squad for the Harambee Stars match.

