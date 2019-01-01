Keita to miss rest of Premier League season with groin injury

midfielder Naby Keita will miss the remainder of the Premier League season after suffering a groin injury against on Wednesday.

The Guinea international was substituted midway through the first half at Camp Nou, and Goal understands that unless the Reds now reach the final he will play no further part in their campaign.

Given Jurgen Klopp's side find themselves 3-0 down from the first leg of their European semi-final ahead of their meeting with the Blaugrana at Anfield on Tuesday, the chances of Keita making any further appearances in his debut season on Merseyside are very slim.

More to follow...