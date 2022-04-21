Kei Kamara: Sierra Leone striker retires from international football

Sierra Leone star Kei Kamara has announced his retirement from international football after 15 years with the Leone Stars.

The striker was first capped by the West Africans in 2008 and went on to make 39 appearances with seven goals to his credit.

His last outing for his country came in a 1-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea at Stade Omnisport de Limbe on January 20, 2022 during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

I love you Mama Salone ⚽️🇸🇱🫶🏿

“Fifteen years ago, I decided to wear the Green, White, and Blue, and represent you on the international stage. I never knew what the journey would bring me, but I tell you, I would do it all over again if I had the chance,” Kamara wrote on Twitter.

“Today, I am finally hanging up my international jersey to focus on my club career. Now, when those international breaks come, I will spend the time with my family, but I will always miss the games at Siaka Stevens Stadium.

“Thank you Sierra Leone for letting your son live a dream - a dream that’s not only mine, but also one of many Salone people, home and abroad.

“I will continue to serve you in any way that I can. I wish Leone Stars all the best, and I cannot wait to celebrate your every step of the way. From the Kamara family, we say - Una Tenki.”

Kamara had first called time on his Sierra Leone career in November 2019 after falling out with coach Sellas Tetteh.

He launched a comeback two years later and marked his return with a goal against Benin Republic on June 12, 2021, to help the country make their first appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations since 1996.

The lanky striker featured in all the three group stage matches as the Leone Stars kicked off their campaign in Group E with a 0-0 draw against Algeria, played out a 2-2 draw against Cote d’Ivoire before bowing 1-0 against Equatorial Guinea.

However, he was in the spotlight during the team’s defeat against the Nzalang Nacional as he missed a penalty that could have secured the team a place in the Round of 16 had the game ended in a draw.

The Leone Stars’ penalty was awarded in the 85th minute but Kamara failed to score after his weak effort was stopped by goalkeeper Jesus Owono. The incident irked fans back in his home country who attempted to burn down his home.

Kamara, who is the fifth-best goalscorer in the Major Soccer League history, will now shift his focus to helping CF Montreal.