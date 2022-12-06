'Keep dancing!' - Raphinha responds to Keane ‘Strictly’ criticism with Brazil goal celebration vow

Raphinha says Brazil will keep on dancing at the World Cup despite seeing Roy Keane liken their elaborate goal celebrations to Strictly Come Dancing.

Selecao through to the quarter-finals

Eased past South Korea in last 16

Playing with a smile on their face

WHAT HAPPENED? The outspoken Irishman was on punditry duty as the Selecao breezed past South Korea in the last 16 at Qatar 2022, with each of their first-half efforts toasted by busting out a few moves – with head coach Tite even getting involved at one stage. Manchester United legend Keane was left less than impressed, but Barcelona forward Raphinha is adamant that a confident Brazil squad will not be changing their ways.

WHAT THEY SAID: Raphinha has said of five-time winners bringing ‘Joga Bonito’ back to a World Cup stage: “The problem is with those who don’t like it, because we’ll keep doing it. Dance symbolizes the joy of scoring a goal. We don’t do it to disrespect, we don’t go in front of the opponent, we get together and everyone celebrates, it’s our moment, Brazil is celebrating. If they don’t like it, I don’t have much to say to them, we will continue.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta got the goals for Brazil against South Korea, with the man that opened the floodgates another of those to have stated that Tite’s side will continue to enjoy themselves on the field. Real Madrid star Vinicius has said: “We can keep dancing until the final.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Brazil scored four goals in a knockout round game at the World Cup for the first time since 1998 (4-1 vs Chile), scoring more goals in the opening 36 minutes of this match (4) than they did in their three group stage games combined (3).

WHAT NEXT? Brazil will be back in action on Friday when facing Croatia in the quarter-finals, with a star-studded squad looking to land a sixth global crown for their nation.