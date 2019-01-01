‘Keane would do a better job than Solskjaer’ – Man Utd might need another change, says Giles

The former Red Devils star is surprised to see the man currently at the helm having little input in the big decisions being taken around him

Roy Keane would “do a better job than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer” at , says Johnny Giles.

The Red Devils turned to a familiar face for inspiration back in December 2018 after parting company with Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer, a 1999 Treble winner, made an immediate impact at Old Trafford and earned himself a three-year deal.

The wheels have come off since then, though, and United find themselves taking in another rebuilding job on and off the field.

Giles sees Solskjaer having little input in some big decisions being taken around him, with a new director of football said to be being sought.

United are considered to be lacking the leadership they need in the dugout, with it suggested that former captain Keane – who is back out of work after leaving a coaching role at – would be a better fit despite his chequered history in management.

Former Red Devils star Giles told the Irish Independent: "I'd put my money on him [Keane] at Manchester United before Solskjaer.

"When you look at the summer, in Solskjaer's case, it's all about the backroom staff, he's not mentioned in it. He should be picking the backroom staff, he should be picking the players.

"He should be dominant at the moment to get this thing right for next season.

"There's still a lot of talk. Is Rio Ferdinand going to come in now as a director of coaching or director of football? There's all that stuff going on at Manchester United at the moment. And Solskjaer hasn't been mentioned.

"I honestly think if Roy Keane went to Manchester United now he would do a better job than Solskjaer with what's needed now. They might need that type of thing."

Article continues below

United ended the 2018-19 campaign with a run of just two wins in 12 across all competitions.

They are preparing for another season without football as a result.

Solskjaer is, however, trying to make the Red Devils more competitive by bringing in players with the potential to benefit the club in the present and future, with deals for Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka already tied up.