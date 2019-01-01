Kean reveals Ronaldo advice ahead of Everton move

The former Juventus teammates exchanged a few words of wisdom before the young striker's move to England

Cristiano Ronaldo urged Moise Kean to follow his dreams after the teenage star decided to swap for earlier this month.

The surprise transfer came in the wake of the 19-year-old announcing himself last season as he scored six goals across 13 league appearances for the champions.

Eager for more game time this campaign, Kean opted to join the Toffees in a deal worth €27.5 million (£25m/$31m) and revealed his Juve teammates, including Ronaldo, helped him make his decision.

“I like the Premier League and I followed it a lot. I also spoke to my companions at Juventus," Kean said.

"I spoke to Cristiano....he told me to follow my dreams and work hard.

"I like . This is the reason I came here. I recognise myself in this team. Everton are looking ahead to the future and so am I."

After making his debut last season with Juventus, Kean is determined to play on Europe's biggest stage again soon.

While Everton finished the last Premier League season in eighth, their new teenage star has declared his desire to book the Toffees' place in the Champions League.

“It is part of the ambition of any player to help bring his team to the Champions League," he said.

"Champions League is fascinating and exciting. What I want is to bring Everton into the Champions League.

"I feel ready. I have always had to take big responsibility because of my age.

“I always played football with older boys when I was growing up and that made me stronger. It probably made me what I am now."

Kean's breakout season in wasn't all smooth sailing with the teenager subject to racist abuse during a match against in April.

While an ugly incident, Kean stressed such treatment didn't motivate his move to and that Juventus were completely supportive during the ordeal.

“We have to fight against racism, everybody knows that, and the club was very helpful to me in that situation," he said.

"I was concentrating strongly on playing to the best of my ability so that I could repay Juventus for the support they gave me."

Having impressed at club level, Kean made his debut for Italy's national team late last year and scored during his first start for the team in March against Finland.