Bayern Munich expecting offer for Liverpool-linked Thiago 'in the next few days', says Rummenigge

The Spanish international has been heavily linked with the Reds and the German champions' CEO conceded he looks set to leave the club imminently

Thiago Alcantara looks set to leave and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expects an offer for the midfielder in the coming days.

have been heavily linked with a move for Thiago, although Rummenigge said this week that Bayern had received no contact from the Premier League champions.

However, asked about Thiago in an interview with Welt am Sonntag, Rummenigge replied: "It looks like he will leave us. It was important for him that he showed that he can play well in the big games. When it comes to that, it's a finish that hurts a bit. I expect an offer for him in the next few days."

Thiago helped Bayern to a treble-winning campaign as they lifted the , DFB-Pokal and Champions League under Hansi Flick.

He may not be the only international to depart the Allianz Arena ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Defender Javi Martinez also appears to have his heart set on pastures new, with Rummenigge confirming Bayern would not prevent him from seeking a move.

"Javi thinks about leaving us. It will be difficult for him now, too," Rummenigge added. "His contract is still valid for one year and we have given him to understand that we are not going to put any obstacles in his way."

One player who certainly will not be leaving Bayern Munich is Robert Lewandowski, after the Polish striker enjoyed the most prolific year of his professional career.

Lewandowski was the pick of many to win the Ballon d'Or, however Football - who organise the award which recognises the world's best player in the calendar year - have said it will not be given in 2020 because of the disruption caused by coronavirus.

Rummenigge is disappointed Lewandowski will not get the recognition he feels the forward deserves and praised the 32-year-old's professionalism and commitment to the Bayern cause.

He said of Lewandowski: "He is probably the best professional out there, it couldn't be better. He pays attention to everything. His diet, his lifestyle - everything is geared towards success. When I'm in the dressing room sometimes and see his upper body - he is like Adonis. It couldn't be better."

"He deserves the Ballon d'Or like no other. He played the season of his life and he lives Bayern Munich."