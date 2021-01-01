Kaptoum helps New England Revolution return to winning ways, Offor, Metanire feature in MLS

The Cameroon, as well as the Nigeria and the Madagascar stars were in action for their respective clubs in American top-flight games

Wilfrid Kaptoum played a key role as New England Revolution secured a 1-0 victory over DC United on matchday two of the 2021 Major League Soccer season on Saturday.

Bruce Arena’s men began their campaign with a draw against Chicago Fire last time out and returned to winning ways at Gillette Stadium.

Kaptoum made a significant contribution to the victory after he was handed his first league start this season in the division.

Brendan Hines-Ike scored the goal that made the difference in the encounter when he turned the ball into his own net past helpless goalkeeper Chris Seitz in the 48th minute.

Cameroon midfielder Kaptoum delivered a solid defensive performance to ensure his side kept a clean sheet before he was replaced by Thomas McNamara.

He will hope to continue his fine showings when the Revs take on Atlanta United in their next league game on May 2.

Elsewhere, Nigerian forward Chinonso Offor was on parade for Chicago Fire in their 3-1 defeat to Atlanta United.

The attacker was handed his second league start and gave a good account of himself, although, his effort was not enough to save his side from their first loss of the season.

Chicago Fire started the game on the back foot and were not looking like a team that could return to winning ways after playing out a draw in their opening league game against New England Revolution.

Twenty-three minutes into the encounter, Atlanta United raced into the lead when Ezequiel Barco fired home a fine effort to leave goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth with no chance.

Chicago Fire seemed to be awoken after conceding the goal and made a spirited effort to level proceedings, scoring in the 46th minute through Luka Stojanovic.

The joy was, however, short-lived as Johan Kappelhof turned the ball into his own net to hand the Five Stripes the lead.

Emerson Hyndman then made the game safe five minutes before the end to ensure his side secure all three points.

Offor featured for 86 minutes in the encounter before he made way for Jhon Espinoza and will hope to make a more telling impact in their next league game against New York RB on May 1.

Meanwhile, Madagascar international Romain Metanire was in action for Minnesota United in their 2-1 defeat to Real Salt Lake.

The defender featured for the entirety of the game but could not help the Loons to avoid their second consecutive loss after they were also hammered 4-0 by Seattle Sounders in their opening league game.

Anderson Julio’s first-half brace was enough to condemn Minnesota United to defeat despite a late effort from Robin Lod.

Metanire will hope to help his side end their unimpressive run of form when they square off against Austin FC in their next league game on May 2.

Cameroon international Olivier Mbaizo also featured prominently for Philadelphia Union in their 2-1 loss to Inter Miami CF.

The defender was handed a starting role in the match but his effort could help his side to continue their unbeaten at Subaru Park.

Philadelphia Union opened the scoring in the 54th minute through Jamiro Monteiro before surrendering their lead to lose the game after goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Federico Higuain.

The African stars will hope to continue their consistent performances for their respective clubs in their next league outings.