'Kane's head is not in the right place' - Berbatov urges Tottenham star to take up chance to join Man Utd

Harry Kane's "head is not in the right place" at , according to Dimitar Berbatov, who has urged the striker to take up the chance to join this summer.

Kane has proven himself as one of the most prolific marksmen in European football over the past six seasons, scoring 181 goals in 278 outings across all competitions for Spurs.

The 26-year-old has earned two Premier League Golden Boots during that period, and played in a final, but has yet to pick up the first major trophy of his career.

Kane admitted back in March that winning silverware is his main ambition heading into the prime years of his career, and that he would be open to leaving Tottenham if he ever feels they are no longer "heading in the right direction".

Old Trafford has been mooted as the most likely next destination for the captain, with United reportedly lining up a record bid for his services when the transfer market reopens.

Berbatov says he was in exactly the same situation as Kane when he decided to swap Spurs for the Red Devils in 2008, and has advised the talented forward to make the same jump if his head has been turned.

"The final step for me was joining Manchester United and I knew I would be making people disappointed – especially Tottenham fans – but I was following my own path," The ex-Tottenham and United frontman told the BBC's Football Daily podcast.

"I knew if I missed that chance another one might not come. This is how it is in football. Sometimes you need to make tough decisions.

"The same situation is happening with Harry Kane at the moment, the exact same. He’s in the same situation as I was in as he has started asking questions and maybe his head is not in the right place.

"My head was not in the right place. It was the same with [Christian] Eriksen. He wasn’t really there in the last couple of games. I watched the games and I saw that his head was not there.

"Kane is in the same situation. If there is any truth in the rumours, it’s in his head, 100 per cent. The lack of trophies is the main problem for players like Kane.

"He’s not getting any younger. He wants to look back and know he won trophies. When I see Spurs play United now, even if on paper Spurs have better players, they still go there with fear."