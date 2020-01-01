'I've never seen a finisher as good as Kane' - West Ham's Rice gushes over 'sick' Spurs striker

The 21-year-old has been in awe of his international team-mate since making his senior England debut last year

midfielder Declan Rice has been taken aback by Harry Kane’s finishing abilities, describing the and man as “so sick to watch.”

Kane is an established figure in the Premier League and England camp, while Rice is making his way up through the ranks.

Rice made his England debut in March 2019, and Kane’s abilities in front of goal have continually caught his eye.

“In that last camp just gone back, I said to Eric Dier I’ve never seen finishing like Harry Kane in my life, I’ve never seen it,” Rice told Sky Sports’ Super 6 Podcast. “We did a finishing drill and he finished every single ball from outside the ‘D’ with power and precision.

“I know how good he is but witnessing it in training, it’s so sick to watch. As a football person as well; as a fan, as a player, to watch him just doing that you have to applaud it.”

It is not just Kane who has impressed the Hammers midfielder in the England camp, with the 21-year-old left in awe during his first training session with the Three Lions.

“I remember I got there and my first training session was in the evening; it was a group of us on a Sunday night,” Rice said.

“A few of the lads were doing recovery, there was 11 of us, and even though there was only 11 the standard was ridiculous. [Raheem] Sterling, [Marcus] Rashford, Kane, I couldn’t believe my eyes.

“Even now when I go, the lads ask me at West Ham what the training is like. It’s ridiculous, the standard is so, so good. I can’t speak highly enough of it.

“You see the rondos and the boxes, you can do flicks and tricks but if they want to get 50 passes [in a row] within about 20 seconds it’s done, you can’t get the ball back. The standard is so good.”

Rice’s most recent outing in an England shirt came against , and it resulted in his first goal for his country during a 4-0 win in the .

His focus is now on West Ham duties as international football takes a step into the shadows ahead of a busy period of club action. The Hammers face in the Premier League on Monday.