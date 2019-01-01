Kane: Tottenham can still win the Champions League

The English striker has backed his club to bounce back from recent struggles and push for European glory

captain Harry Kane is confident his side can still achieve success in the , even if they have started poorly in the 2019-20 campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs reached the 2019 Champions League final but sit 11th in the Premier League table with just three wins from their first 11 matches this season.

Spurs are second in Group B of the Champions League ahead of a trip to and Kane knows that if Tottenham win on Wednesday, they could be as much as four points ahead of the third-placed Serbian champions, if, as expected, leaders beat Olympiacos in .

Kane is fit and raring to go for the match, after missing Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw at due to a virus.

“We are struggling to get wins over the line. Even on Sunday, we were 1-0 up, trying to hold on, it could have been a big away win and we obviously conceded," Kane was quoted as saying in The Daily Star .

"We can't quite get there, we can't quite get over the line at the moment. It's nothing to do with the fight in the squad. It's just one of those spells. All we can do is try and put it right.

"Obviously, the Champions League campaign last year was so good for us. We got further than a lot of people thought we would.

"We've got to try to find a way of consistently winning games. We're here to win trophies. If we can win one of the trophies we are still in, we will see that as a success.

"Can we still go all the way? I think so. You look at where we started in the group stage last year and where we got to, we proved a lot of people wrong. We're in a better position now."



Tottenham beat Red Star 5-0 in London last month, with Kane scoring twice, but the striker knows facing the side in – where they beat European champions last season – will be a much sterner test.

"I've been told by a few people who have played there and been there that it will be a real hostile game, a real hostile atmosphere against us but that's what European nights are about," he said.

Kane has netted four goals in three Champions League appearances this season and has also struck six times across ten Premier League matches.