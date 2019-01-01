Kane to succeed Lewandowski at Bayern? Former Spurs striker wouldn’t be surprised by interest

Garth Crooks, who was once a goal-getter for Tottenham, feels a prolific Premier League marksman will continue to attract admiring glances from afar

expressing interest in Harry Kane at some stage in the future would be no surprise, says former striker Garth Crooks, but the German giants have been warned they may have to look elsewhere for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski.

The champions have no need to find another prolific No. 9 at present as they already boast one of the very best in the business.

international Lewandowski is, however, 30 years of age and will have to walk away from the Allianz Arena at some stage in the not too distant future.

Crooks has suggested that Kane could figure on the recruitment radar of Bayern before that day comes, with there an obvious need on their part to ensure that another proven marksman is acquired.

It is, however, difficult to see how a side that has previously expressed reluctance to part with the kind of transfer fees shelled out by European rivals can expect to prise a man fully committed to the Spurs cause away from north London.

Crooks told BBC Sport: “There is something of Robert Lewandowski about Kane and I wouldn't be in the least bit surprised if Bayern Munich were interested in the captain replacing their scoring legend at some stage. Fortunately, I don't think they have the cash.”

For now, Kane is very much focused on another campaign in England.

He opened his goal account for 2019-20 with a late brace in a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on the opening day, with Crooks singing the praises of a frontman who is normally slow out of the blocks.

The ex-Spurs forward said: “I was furious when Mauricio Pochettino played Harry Kane in the final but I understood why he did it. Leave your best player out of the biggest game in your club's history and you can kiss goodbye to that relationship.

“Pochettino was clearly investing in something further down the line and payback started against . I can't remember when I have seen two more beautifully-placed goals so gracefully stroked past a goalkeeper.”

Tottenham’s other goal against Villa was netted by record signing Tanguy Ndombele, with the international marking his Premier League debut in style.

Crooks said of the €60 million (£54m/$68m) midfielder, who is considered to have “some big shoes to fill”: “So what do Spurs have here? I've seen Moussa Dembele, Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama make promising starts at White Hart Lane but none of them started like Tanguy Ndombele.

“The Frenchman's debut goal that put Spurs back in the game against Aston Villa was glorious.

“I've seen better performances but seldom have I seen better finishes on a debut. I'm told that Tottenham's record signing has much more to offer which is just as well. Tottenham have had some wonderful midfielders over the years and he's got some big shoes to fill.”