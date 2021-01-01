Kane to PSG mooted in Mbappe-Haaland 'chess game' as Hoddle admits Spurs exit could happen

The Tottenham legend, who played for and coached the north London giants, says the star striker has earned the right to consider a move elsewhere

Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle admits Harry Kane could leave the club this summer, and thinks it is possible a transfer "game of chess" involving Manchester City, Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could lead the star striker to Paris Saint-Germain.

Big-money movement is expected in the next window, and Kane's name is very much in that pot, as Spurs struggle to deliver on his personal ambition.

Hoddle says the England captain has earned the right to mull over a move elsewhere.

What has been said?

Former Tottenham player and coach Hoddle told the Evening Standard: "I don’t know whether that’s in Tottenham’s hands, I think that’s Harry Kane decision.

"No one would blame Harry Kane if he moved now. If he said, 'I’m going to win silverware elsewhere' and the right offer was there, he’s the one that will make that decision and then Spurs will have to get the best deal they can possibly get. It would be a crushing blow for the team.

"There’s only a few clubs that are going to be able to afford Harry, that’s his problem at the moment.

"There could be a game of chess – if Haaland goes to Man City and Mbappe goes to Real Madrid, maybe there’s an opening at PSG? I wouldn’t like to see him at PSG, I’d like to see him stay at Tottenham, but I wouldn’t blame him if he went elsewhere."

Will Kane stay at Spurs?

The 27-year-old is tied to a contract in north London through to 2024, having remained fiercely loyal to the club. There is, however, no escaping the fact that a man with 217 Spurs goals is yet to get his hands on major silverware.

The Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on April 25 could bring that barren run to a close, but it remains to be seen whether the outcome of that fixture will dictate where Kane is playing next season.

"In an ideal world, I know Harry loves Tottenham, he wants to stay at Tottenham and win trophies,” said Hoddle. “The spanner in the works would be if they do win the League Cup – does he see that as a key moment in the club’s modern history to then say this is a stepping stone to more success?

"Don’t forget [manager Jose] Mourinho did it at Manchester United with the League Cup and Chelsea, it was the first trophy he won. Everything’s hanging on that game, it really is.

"Spurs have come to a crossroads. The League Cup is a crossroads for them. OK, it doesn’t get them into the Champions League but winning a bit of silverware will give everyone a lift and give Jose a stepping stone to go from there.

"For many different reasons, maybe Harry Kane staying, maybe Jose building on something, Tottenham’s season comes down to this League Cup final. It’s massive game for them."

