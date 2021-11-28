Harry Kane has rewarded a U.S. couple with tickets to a future match after they flew to England specifically to watch Tottenham vs Burnley live on Saturday only for the game to be postponed due to heavy snow.

The Spurs striker was alerted to a social media message about their travels and tweeted an invite to host them if they come to England again.

His invite comes after Tottenham manager Antonio Conte also thanked supporters for their patience when the weekend clash was called off.

What has been said?

"Just been sent this tweet and absolutely gutted for you!" Kane wrote on Twitter. "For your commitment and to make up for the match being called off I’d like to invite you to a home game as my guest when you’re next in London."

Just been sent this tweet and absolutely gutted for you! For your commitment and to make up for the match being called off I’d like to invite you to a home game as my guest when you’re next in London 👍 https://t.co/wB3c8c40HN — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 28, 2021

Earlier this weekend, Conte said to all travelling fans: "We know that you had a long journey to come to Burnley and watch the game. Thank you for this. We are looking forward to seeing you on Thursday."

Bigger picture

It's become increasingly common for hardcore football fans in the U.S. to make the trek across the Atlantic to watch their favourite clubs for the first time, and often that's the entire point of the journey.

Weather in England seldom cooperates this time of year, though, and the couple may not be the only ones to experience a missed or ice-cold match this winter after cross-globe travels.

