Kane has to leave Tottenham if they don't win anything in the next year - Shearer

The Spurs striker needs to consider moving clubs if they continue to fall short of silverware

star Harry Kane has to leave the club if they fail to win a trophy in the next 12 months, according to Premier League legend Alan Shearer.

The 26-year-old has been with Spurs since joining their academy in 2004 and has gone on to become the club's undisputed star but been unable to lead them to silverware.

Currently in his prime, Kane is desperate to taste club success before it's too late and Goal has learned he is open to the prospect of joining Manchester United next season.

How Tottenham perform moving forward under Jose Mourinho will likely prove key to Kane's future with Shearer backing the striker to move on should Spurs fail to deliver him a trophy.

“My guess is, if he doesn’t win anything in the next 12 months then he has to leave,” Shearer told the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.

“He’ll do another year, I think, and if nothing comes in terms of trophies, then he’ll be off.”

Currently with 136 Premier League goals to his name, Kane is closing in on cracking the competition's top 10 for all-time record scorers.

Shearer currently tops that list with 260 goals and he hinted that Kane could well be the man to dethrone him should the Tottenham star stay fit and find the right club to continue firing at for the foreseeable future.

“It depends on his fitness,” Shearer added. “Where he is and what success he’s had at whatever club he’s at – whether that’s at Spurs or somewhere else.

“It’s going to be hard for him. He’s on 136 and there’s a lot of ‘ifs’ being asked; if he stays fit or if he stays in the Premier League. It’s going to be tough, but it’s going to go one day.”

While Kane has most strongly been linked with a move to Old Trafford, Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand recently poured water over those claims suggesting Mourinho wouldn't allow the move to happen.

"Would I take Harry Kane now? Of course you would,” Ferdinand said on Instagram Live. "If he's fit and he's raring to go, you take Harry Kane at Man Utd, 100 per cent.

"Top player, you're guaranteeing goals, in the Premier League you're guaranteeing goals.

"This geezer scores goals but I don't see Tottenham letting Harry Kane go. And with Mourinho there, I don't see Mourinho letting him go to Man Utd."