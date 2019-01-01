Kane hails Juventus strike as 'one of the best of my career'

The England international was the deciding factor in Spurs' clash with the Old Lady as he beat Wojciech Szczesny from inside the centre circle

Harry Kane described his sensational goal against on Sunday as "probably one of the best of my career".

appeared to be heading for a deciding penalty shoot-out in their International Champions Cup clash with the Italian champions in Singapore before Kane's spectacular intervention in stoppage time.

The captain spotted Wojciech Szczesny off his line and beat him from just inside Juve's half with a precision strike to secure a dramatic 3-2 win in Spurs' first pre-season game ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Kane has scored some wonderful goals during his career, having netted 164 competitive goals for Tottenham since his first against Shamrock Rovers in 2011, but he believes the one against Juve ranks alongside his very best.

"It's probably one of the best goals in my career," he said in a post-match interview.

"I saw in part of the game the keeper [Szczesny] was quite far off the line, so I thought if I get a chance to shoot, I'm going to shoot and thankfully it went in."

The Tottenham striker made 28 Premier League appearances last season as he struggled with an ankle injury towards the latter part of the campaign.

The 25-year-old missed out on Spurs’ dramatic semi-final comeback against as a result, and was unable to make an impact during their final defeat against as he started the game with little match fitness.

Kane was introduced as a half-time substitute against the Old Lady and is satisfied to start getting pitch time under his belt ahead of the new season.

"It's been great to get 45 minutes," he added.

"It's been a good start to pre-season; everyone is working hard.

"It's very hot here so it will definitely get us fit. We're looking forward to the next game [against on Thursday] and we go from there."

The International Champions Cup will host an all-English clash next Thursday as Spurs meet Manchester United, who defeated 1-0 on Saturday evening, in Shanghai.

Kane’s side will open their Premier League campaign with a home fixture against newly-promoted on August 10.