Kane could walk into any team in the world - Berbatov

The Spurs striker has received some massive praise despite his side's recent humiliation

striker Harry Kane has the ability to walk into any team in the world, according to former Spurs star Dimitar Berbatov.

Despite seeing his side fall 7-2 to in the on Tuesday, Kane still managed to impress and scored a clinical second-half penalty.

With five goals from seven Premier League games already this season, the 26-year-old appears to be in career-best from with Berbatov adamant he has the ability to perform for any team.

"I was watching Harry Kane against Bayern Munich and even though it was a bad result, throughout the game his movement, control of the ball, passing, play with his teammates and finishing was excellent," Berbatov wrote in his column for Betfair.

"For me he is the complete striker, I know that he can walk into any team and play. He is big enough and knows what he needs to do to win trophies in his career and he's probably asking questions himself, it's up to him.

"I would love to see him win something with Spurs because he is Spurs. In the case of Kane and every other Spurs player, I think that every fan wants to see them win something in the end because they have good players and the manager is so good, but if that isn't happening you start asking questions and you will probably disappoint many people if you decide to leave but you have to follow your own path because time flies.

"There will always be lots of rumours about him because he is a top player and I would like to see Kane continue here in , the same goes for [Mauricio] Pochettino but I know when come calling, you are going to ask yourself a million questions."

Berbatov spent two full seasons at White Hart Lane before securing a move to in 2008 and admits he's relieved to no longer be part of the side after they lost so comprehensively to Bayern.

"I woke up this morning and felt good because I'm not a part of the team any more but if I was a Spurs player or was involved in the team in any way it would be difficult," Berbatov wrote.

"Yes, I am disappointed, nobody expected that result. It was a humiliation, I am sure that there would have been an awkward silence or maybe a few raised voices in the dressing room after the game.

"Everyone connected with the club is disappointed but sometimes when the flow is going for the opposition, especially Bayern Munich with Robert Lewandowski at his best, it is difficult to stop."