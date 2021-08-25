Kane confirms he'll be staying at Tottenham to put an end to Manchester City links

The striker had been tipped to make a big-money switch to Etihad Stadium before the transfer window closes, but has now decided to remain at Spurs

Harry Kane has confirmed that he'll be staying at Tottenham for the duration of the 2021-22 season to put an end to the rumours linking him with Manchester City.

The Spurs striker has written on Twitter: "It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS"

More to follow.