Kamaldeen Sulemana: Ghana star and reported Manchester United target scores for Nordsjaelland as Ajax officials watch on

The teenager put up a fine performance to help his club to three points in the Danish Superliga

Ghana prodigy and reported Manchester United target Kamaldeen Sulemana scored under the watchful eyes Ajax officials as Nordsjaelland held Copenhagen to a 2-2 draw in the Danish Superliga on Monday.

The topic of transfer speculations, the 19-year-old was not weighed down by pressure as he put up a splendid performance in the matchday 22 fixture at Right to Dream Park.

The strike was his 10th league goal of the season, the game his 26 appearance.

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars was spotted in the stands as the Dutch giants are reportedly looking to quickly seal a deal for the Ghanaian as competition for the attacker's signature intensifies.

Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the race for the Ghanaian while French side Olympique Marseille, German outfit Bayer Leverkusen and Belgian fold Club Brugge are also said to be in contention.

The attacker broke the deadlock in the 49th minute, beating his marker to pounce on a Jacob Christensen ball over the top but Copenhagen hit back just two minutes later through Jens Stage.

In the 68th minute, Nordsjaelland restored their lead through Martin Frese but Stage was at hand once again to draw the visitors’ level, this time in the 71st minute.

Having hit double figures, Kamaldeen will hope to continue his scoring form in their last three matches of the season.

Ajax have reportedly had a first offer for the Ghanaian turned down, the club having been said to have made an unsuccessful attempt to bring him to Amsterdam during the January transfer window.

According to reports, Nordsjaelland have priced the attacker at €14 million while the Lancers made a first bid of €9 million.

With Manchester United entering the fray amid offers from Leverkusen, OL and Club Brugge, FCN are unlikely to reduce their demands.

The teenager joined FCN from affiliate Ghanaian club Right to Dream Academy in a five-year deal last year, scoring four times in 13 appearances in a half-season spell in 2019-20.

A full Ghana international, the winger made his international debut in a friendly fixture against Mali in October last year, and currently has two caps to his name.