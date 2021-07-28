Kamaldeen: Ajax director Overmars 'hated' missing out on Ghana winger

The Lancers official opens up on their unsuccessful pursuit of the 19-year-old attacker

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has revealed he was livid by their ultimate wild goose chase of Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The Dutch giants made the 19-year-old their top summer transfer target, launching a strong bid to sign him from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland.

However, it ended in disappointment for the Eredivisie fold when the attacker eventually decided to join French Ligue 1 club Stade Rennes.

“At Stade Rennes, there was no competition for him in that area. He thought that was very important and that choice is of course up to the player," said Marc Overmars to Voetbal International.

"We can't blame ourselves, but I certainly hated it for a few days. A lot of time and energy has been invested in the possible arrival of the attacker.

"We have followed him extensively, have been there, he has been with us. But at the same time, we couldn't guarantee playing minutes."

For the most part, Ajax were believed to be the front runners for Kamaldeen, with the side reportedly ready to meet a €20 million asking price.

So close they came to signing the wideman that he arrived in Amsterdam ahead of an anticipated medical before changing his mind.

"We gave him [Kamaldeen] the idea that he would play a lot with us, but we do not give a guarantee on playing minutes. An alternative to Sulemana? If David Neres does not go, the need is not immediately present," Overmars added.

"And even then, that good option has to be there. We're not going to force anything. So at the moment, there is nothing concrete as plan B for Sulemana."

On Monday, Rennes unveiled Kamaldeen, where he told the press his final decision was ultimately largely decided by his desire for playing time.

Article continues below

“With Rennes, I get to play in Ligue 1 which is one of the best leagues in the whole world, so that’s enough of my reason,” the player told pressmen.

“And I think I chose here based on my playing time and I think there’s a better chance of me playing more here than any other place, and I’ll play against great teams here as well.”

Ajax were hoping to reunite Kamaldeen with former Nordsjaelland teammate Mohammed Kudus whom they signed last year.