Kalidou Koulibaly: What to expect in 2021?

While Napoli’s foremost centre-back is unlikely to get his big move, there’s a lot to achieve by staying in Naples

2019/20 wasn’t the best year for centre-back, Kalidou Koulibaly, whose stock fell somewhat amid the tumultuous campaign that ensued at the club, which led to the eventual departure of Carlo Ancelotti 17 months into the job.

There was an improvement in the second half of the season under Gennaro Gattuso, but it wasn’t enough to take the Azzurri into this season’s . They did claim the in June, with Koulibaly’s performance key to stopping a side spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Domestic cup success saw them end their six-year wait for a trophy since claiming the same honour as well as the Supercoppa in 2014, which guaranteed football.

This term, Koulibaly has sometimes looked back to his previous best, even though Napoli tend to frustratingly falter in .

He’s missed the start of the New Year, most recently a 2-1 home defeat by Spezia, but will hope his return boosts the Partenopei who look to return to Europe’s most prestigious club competition in 2021.

Koulibaly: The story of 2020

After a torrid start to the season, the arrival of Gattuso finally began to lift spirits in the team, which led to an improvement in performances.

The highest point for the centre-back arrived post-lockdown in , where the Azzurri stunned Milan and Juventus in the semi-final and decider respectively to claim their first honour since 2014.

Having defeated in the last eight way back in January, Gattuso masterminded cup wins over three clubs in the top four in Serie A.

Koulibaly played a key role in that success, with that amazing defensive display to deny the Old Lady at Stadio Olimpico standing out.

They were eliminated by in the Champions League, and a seventh-place finish in the league meant Napoli had to make do with Europa League football for 2020/21.

The West African began the campaign looking back to his best as the side from Naples won four on the trot, keeping a couple of clean sheets along the way, which saw observers name them as possible Serie A contenders.

A poor December has, however, seen them fall adrift in the race (they headed into this weekend nine points behind with a game to spare), although nothing can be decidedly ruled out in what has been a crazy campaign in Italy and across Europe.

On the continent, Koulibaly featured in all six Europa League games in which they ended top of a group that had , AZ Alkmaar and Rijeka.

Koulibaly: Any transfer rumours?

Several reports claimed the West African had an agreement with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis over a move in summer 2020.

However, the pandemic meant one was unlikely and, despite strong interest from , Koulibaly eventually stayed put in Naples with the Pep Guardiola eventually opting for Ruben Dias instead.

It remains to be seen if the soon-to-turn 30-year-old will get his big move, especially as age is no longer on his side and clubs are wary of negotiating with De Laurentiis, who drives a hard bargain.

Koulibaly: One big hope for 2021

To finally get a switch to a club expected to compete for trophies.

If he does stay in January, winning the Europa League will be monumental in the short term, as Napoli haven’t tasted success on the continent since winning the UEFA Cup in 1989.

Koulibaly: One big fear for 2021

Some observers have mooted that the 29-year-old isn’t the player that he once was and the major worry would be to see the Senegal centre-back decline spectacularly in the next 12 months.