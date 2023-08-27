'Kai Havertz is the new Mesut Ozil… without the talent!' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told to stop 'messing around' with starting XI to accommodate ex-Chelsea forward

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys slammed Mikel Arteta for experimenting too much with his starting lineup in order to fit in Kai Havertz.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Germany international has had a tough start to life at Arsenal after joining them in the summer this season. Mikel Arteta has used the former Chelsea forward in the midfield thus far this season but he has failed miserably. On Saturday against Fulham, Havertz squandered an easy chance to score and was then substituted in the 56th minute as the Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham.

Sports presenter Richard Keys did not hold back after the match as he slammed Arteta for messing around with his starting lineup to fit in the lanky player, who according to Keys, is just another version of Mesut Ozil but without the talent.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Keys said, "He got in great areas but the ball didn’t arrive… so did I yesterday and the ball didn’t arrive, so I was about as much use as this individual. No goals, and no assists in three games, but he got into some great areas. I didn’t think I’d find myself quoting Piers Morgan in this program ever, but I’m going to. Piers is right. [Arteta is being] too clever.

"Get back to a back four with all the things that made them strong last season and stop messing around. Now don’t jump down my throat when I say this, let me finish the statement: Havertz is the new Ozil… without the talent. And the reason I say that is because both are enigmas. They didn’t know what to do with Ozil so they sold him! And now they’ve gone and bought Havertz. I’m talking about under Arteta. Arteta couldn’t handle him. He’s like Guardiola, neither of them can handle big players with big personalities."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners came back from a goal down to take the lead in the match against Fulham only to give it away in the 87th minute when Palhinha found the back of the net to make sure the Cottagers left the Emirates Stadium with at least a point.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will now take on Manchester United in a high-octane Premier League clash on September 3.