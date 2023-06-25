'We're ready' - Kai Havertz sends Chelsea & Arsenal Twitter into a frenzy with picture of fellow outward-bound Blues star Mateo Kovacic

Kai Havertz shared a teasing post on Twitter as he posed with Chelsea co-star Mateo Kovacic amid reports the pair are set to make summer transfers.

Havertz shared picture of him and Kovacic

Germany star wrote "We're ready" in caption

May have been a nod to imminent transfers

WHAT HAPPENED? Havertz shared an image of him standing beside Kovacic with the caption "We're ready". The duo were dressed in suits as they were attending Chelsea team-mate Kepa Arrizabalaga's wedding.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Havertz may have meant they were ready for the wedding, but many fans interpreted it as a nod to their seemingly imminent transfers. Havertz is expected to leave Chelsea to join Arsenal in a deal worth £65 million ($83m) this summer, while Kovacic is heading to treble winners Manchester City for £30m ($38m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: Jorginho joined in with the games soon after Havertz posted his picture, uploading a photo of himself with the German with a number of eye emojis. The Italy international could be reunited with his former team-mate at Arsenal soon.

Instagram: jorginhofrello

WHAT NEXT? After his team-mate's wedding, Havertz will hope to have his future resolved in the near future and start preparing for the new season with Arsenal.