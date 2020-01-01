Kadewere: Lyon reach agreement for Le Havre forward

The Zimbabwe international will spend the rest of the campaign in Ligue 2 and he will join the Kids on a permanent deal in the summer

have reached an agreement with Le Havre for the permanent signing of Tino Kadewere at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old becomes the second African star to join Rudi Garcia's side this year following the arrival of 's Karl Toko Ekambi from earlier this week.

Article continues below

Kadewere caught the eye of the outfit after his goalscoring exploits in the French second division where he leads the scoring chart with 18 goals after 20 matches in this campaign.

"Le Havre confirms having reached an agreement with Lyon, for the transfer of Tino Kadewere. However, the current top scorer of Domino's Ligue 2 will remain at HAC in the form of a loan until the end of the season," the club announced.

Le Havre Athletic Club confirme avoir trouvé un accord avec l' @OL pour un transfert de Tino Kadewere. Toutefois l'actuel meilleur buteur de Domino's Ligue 2 restera au HAC sous forme de prêt jusqu'à la fin de la saison #MercatoHAC pic.twitter.com/JxmJxRsIk7 — HAC Football ⚽️ (@HAC_Foot) January 22, 2020

Le Havre are sixth on the Ligue 2 table and will still have the Zimbabwean striker in their books for the remainder of the 2019-20 season as they aim for top-flight promotion.