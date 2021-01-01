Juventus warned they will be banned from Serie A without Super League withdrawal

Gabriele Gravina, head of the Italian Football Association, has informed the Bianconeri that their participation in the 2021-22 campaign is at risk

Juventus have been warned that failure to withdraw from the much-maligned Super League proposal will see them barred from competing in Serie A next season.

A divisive project that had been speculated on for some time proved to be a disastrous failure when plans for its implementation were announced, with 12 European superpowers having to backtrack frantically.

Six heavyweight Premier League sides led the turnaround, which occurred inside 48 hours, but Juve - along with La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid - are yet to officially stand down.

What has been said?

Juve, Barca and Real have collectively hit out at the "intolerable threats" made against them by UEFA and FIFA, but they are running the risk of being excluded from domestic action.

Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC, told Radio Kiss Kiss: "The rules are clear. If Juventus is still part of the Super League when it enters next season, it can't participate in Serie A.

"I would be sorry for the fans but rules are rules and they apply to everyone.

"I hope this holdout ends soon."

Further talks planned

Gravina is eager to ensure that Juventus are not locked out of the Italian top flight in 2021-22, with further talks planned between all parties in an effort to reach a compromise.

The FIGC supremo added to Radio Anch'io Sport: "They are simple principles, affirmed by the Olympic Charter and then reported by the statutes of national and international federations.

"They are clear principles, in which the exclusivity of sport management is established. I hope that this dispute can be resolved as soon as possible.

"We are all a bit tired of this tug-of-war between UEFA and these three clubs. I hope to be able to mediate between Juventus and UEFA.

"It’s not good for international football, Italian football, Juventus. We have already said that the football association respects the rules.

"The rules foresee the non-participation in our championship if the principles established by the federation and UEFA are not accepted."

The bigger picture

Juve president Andrea Agnelli figured prominently in Super League discussions and refuses to accept that the concept is flawed.

In efforts to justify the Bianconeri's presence in the plans, he told Corriere dello Sport: "We want to stay close to our fans. Our will is to create a competition that can bring benefits to the entire football pyramid, substantially increasing what is distributed to other clubs.

"A competition, I emphasise, which remains open and provides five places available to the other clubs. The nutrition of the youth sectors is maintained. The biggest problem with the football industry is stability.

"40 per cent of 15-24 year olds have no interest in football. We need a competition capable of opposing what they reproduce on digital platforms, transforming the virtual into real.

“Football is no longer a game but an industrial sector and stability is needed. Even at home. In Europe, the game that is worth the most is not the Champions League final but the play-offs of the English first division to access the Premier League: 150 million. This is not stability.

Article continues below

"We need strict economic and financial rules such as those established in the Super League."

Juve have surrendered a domestic title to arch-rivals Inter this season and, with questions being asked of whether Andrea Pirlo and Cristiano Ronaldo will be back next season, have much to iron out on and off the field in order to bounce back stronger.

Further reading