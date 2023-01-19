Juventus vs Monza: Lineups and LIVE updates

Juventus will hope to bounce back from their 5-1 loss to Napoli

Juventus will hope to put the 5-1 drubbing to Napoli behind them when they face Monza in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia.

The hosts were the runners-up in last year's Coppa Italia final, where they were beaten by Inter, failing to win a single piece of silverware in the 2021-22 season.

Monza are the underdogs in this contest, which goes without saying. But their shock win against the Bianconeri in Serie A four months ago would certainly boost their morale.

They could also take advantage of Juventus' worst defeat in three decades as their defence was torn apart to shreds to probably all but end any hopes of winning the Serie A this season.

After collecting just a solitary point in their first six games, the Biancorossi sit in 13th place in the Serie A table, 12 points away from danger. Their previous two games in the Coppa Italia were close affairs as they eliminated Frosinone and Udinese with a 3-2 scoreline.

Juventus vs Monza confirmed lineups

Juventus XI (3-5-1-1): Perin; Danilo, Rugani, Gatti; Cuadrado, McKennie, Paredes, Fagioli, Miretti, Iling-Junior; Soulé; Kean

Monza XI (3-4-2-1): Cragno; Marlon, Carboni, Pablo Marí; Colpani, Ranocchia, Pessina, Antov; D’Alessandro, Valoti; Gytkjaer

Juventus' upcoming fixtures

Juventus will return to Serie A action on Sunday, 22nd January, to host Atalanta, followed by the return fixture against tonight's opponents Monza on 29th January.