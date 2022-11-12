Juventus vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Juventus and Lazio will face each other in a Serie A fixture on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium. Massimiliano Allegri's men have turned around their fortunes after a sluggish start in Serie A and have won five successive matches to climb to the fourth spot in the table with 28 points from 14 matches. They have conceded just seven goals till now and no team has been able to breach their fort since AC Milan at the start of October.

Lazio have been in equally good form and are placed second on the table just two points ahead of Juventus with 30 from an equal number of matches. They beat Roma and Monza respectively in their last two matches and will head into this fixture with an aim to get the three points from Turin.

Juventus vs Lazio date & kick-off time

Game: Juventus vs Lazio Date: November 12/13, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm BST / 1:15 am IST (Nov 13) Venue: Juventus Stadium, Turin

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between Juventus and Inter can be watched live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sports18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Voot Select.

Juventus team news and squad

Paul Pogba, Weston McKennie, Marley Ake, Kaio Jorge, Mattia De Sciglio, and Samuel Iling-Junior are all unavailable for Juventus against Atalanta on Sunday due to injuries.

Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic have started to train again following their midweek win over Verona but remain doubtful for the clash.

Alex Sandro was given the marching orders in the last match and remains suspended.

Possible Juventus XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Kean, Milik

Position Players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders Bremer, Bonucci, Gatti, Rugani, Danilo. Midfielders Locatelli, Paredes, Rabiot, Miretti, Fagioli, Cuadrado, Kostic Forwards Soule, Vlahovic, Kean, Milik, Di Maria.

Lazio team news and squad

Lazio should hope to recover Ciro Immobile and Mattia Zaccagni before Sunday's clash. However, they are likely to miss Manuel Lazzari and Patric with a calf injury.

Possible Lazio XI: Provedel; Hysaj, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Vecino; Cancellieri, Anderson, Pedro