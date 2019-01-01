Juventus told former Porto & Rangers defender Alves is going nowhere

The Bianconeri have been linked with the veteran Portuguese after an injury scare for Giorgio Chiellini, but Parma are not interested in doing a deal

Parma sporting director Daniele Faggiano has rejected speculation Bruno Alves is set for a deadline day move to Juventus.

The 37-year-old has reportedly become a surprise transfer target for Juve after Giorgio Chiellini hobbled out of Wednesday's Coppa Italia quarter-final defeat to Atalanta with a suspected calf injury.

Alves only arrived at Parma at the start of the season and has been an integral part of a squad that is 14-points clear of the relegation zone in their first season back in Serie A.

His deal runs out at the end of the campaign, but Parma expect him to extend his stay beyond 2019 in the coming months.

"Nothing's been done for Bruno Alves," Faggiano told Sky Sport Italia. "We haven't talked to anyone, not even with Juventus.

"We have already agreed the renewal [with Alves], we just have to sign it. And I do not agree a renewal and then loan out a player."

While being linked with an approach for Alves, Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has suggested that he is happy to make do with the options already at his disposal.

He was not overly concerned by the knock suffered by Chiellini after seeing his side suffer a 3-0 Coppa Italia defeat to Atalanta on Wednesday.

He told JTV: "Let's see.

"He has a discomfort on the outer calf. It should not be anything to worry about, otherwise there will be [Martin] Caceres.”