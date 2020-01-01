Juventus star Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

The Argentina international becomes the third Bianconeri player to test positive for the virus as the outbreak worsens in Italy

forward Paulo Dybala has confirmed he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatin have tested positive for coronavirus, though he says neither of them are displaying any symptoms.

The international was tested for the disease last week and is currently self-isolating at home.

"Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive," Dybala posted on Twitter.

"Luckily we are in perfect condition. Thanks for your messages."

A statement on the Juventus website read: "Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-Covid 19. He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday, March 11.

"He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic."

Dybala is the third Juventus player to test positive for the coronavirus after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

Defender Rugani was the first player in Serie A to contract the virus, with his positive diagnosis earlier this month prompting the club to activate quarantine protocols and send the entire squad into self-isolation.

It was then revealed on Tuesday that midfielder Matuidi had also tested positive, though he was exhibiting no symptoms and later offered a reassuring update on his condition via an Instagram post.

Juventus have yet to return to training with , like the majority of the world's leagues, completely shut down in an attempt to control the spread of Covid-19.

With no return to action imminent, the Bianconeri have allowed a number of their players to leave the country in order to be with their extended families, despite the country being in lockdown.

Brazilian forward Douglas Costa is the latest player to be granted permission to return home. Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Madeira, while Gonzalo Higuain, Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira have been allowed to head for Argentina, Luxembourg and respectively.

is one of the countries worst affected by the outbreak, prompting the government to ban public gatherings and place tight restrictions on movement and travel.