Juventus star Ronaldo thanks players, coaches and opponents after netting 750th goal

The Portugal star posted a message on social media after reaching the milestone against Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo thanked "players, coaches and loyal opponents" after the Juventus star scored the 750th goal of his remarkable career.

Ronaldo reached the milestone with a simple finish 57 minutes into Juve's 3-0 win over in their Group G clash on Wednesday.

It was his 75th across all competitions for Juve after his 2018 move from – where he scored 450 goals.

More teams

The 35-year-old, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, reached that mammoth total for Madrid in just 438 matches across all competitions, following his then world-record move from in 2009.

During his six-year stint at Old Trafford, he scored 118 times for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo, who recently surpassed the 100-goal mark for , becoming only the second male footballer to reach a century at international level after 's Ali Daei, is comfortably Madrid's all-time leading scorer, with 127 more goals than Los Blancos legend Raul, whose haul came from 741 appearances.

Despite missing several weeks of the campaign after testing positive for coronavirus, Ronaldo has been in fine form this season, having netted eight times from just four starts, though his strike against Dynamo was only his second in the Champions League this term.

Following his landmark achievement, Ronaldo used his official Twitter account to thank not only his team-mates and coaches – he has worked under the likes of Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane – but also his opponents.

"750 goals, 750 happy moments, 750 smiles in the faces of our supporters," he wrote.

Article continues below

"Thank you to all the players and coaches that helped me reach this amazing number, thank you to all my loyal opponents that made me work harder and harder everyday."

Ronaldo will now set his sights on goal 751 when Juve take on on Saturday – he has scored three goals from his four Serie A appearances against the Bianconeri's city rivals.