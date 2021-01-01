Juventus move nears for Reynolds as talks scheduled for next week

The full-back will join Benevento on loan before making the switch to the Italian champions

Bryan Reynolds is closing in on a move to , with Benevento poised to sign the right-back from at ’ behest.

A meeting is scheduled for next week to decide the 19-year-old’s future, with talks progressing well amid talk of an €8 million (£7m/$10m) transfer.

However, it remains to be decided if the Italian club will sign the player on loan with an option to buy him on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Juventus have been linked with a move for Reynolds for several months, while it was reported in the United States last month that made a bid for him.

Juve are leading the race to land him now, but they would not be able to register the full-back if they signed him this month because they have already filled all of the available places for players from outside of the European Union.

Instead, Reynolds is expected to join Benevento and then be sold to the Turin giants in June.

The deal would be similar to that which brought Merih Demiral to Juventus. The international had a brief spell at Alanyaspor before being loaned to Italian outfit in January 2019.

That summer, the central defender was signed by the Bianconeri in a deal worth €15m (£13m/$17m).

Reynolds came through the Dallas youth academy before signing for the club at the age of 15. He has made 31 first-team appearances for the club since making his senior debut in May 2019, 27 of which were in .

Should he join Juve, he would become the second member of the squad from the United States, with Weston McKennie already there.

Benevento are currently 10th in Serie A after 16 matches, 16 points adrift of leaders . Juventus, meanwhile, are fourth and seven behind the San Siro outfit, though Andrea Pirlo’s team have a game in hand.

Juve, who have lost just one game in Serie A this season, will face Sassuolo in the league on Sunday before turning their attention to the , in which they will face . A derby match against rivals will follow four days later.