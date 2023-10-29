Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri explains why he took off USMNT star Tim Weah at half-time against Verona Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri explains why he took off USMNT star Timothy Weah at half-time against Verona

Massimiliano Allegri has explained his reason for withdrawing Timothy Weah at half-time during Juventus' 1-0 win over Hellas Verona in Serie A.

Weah started for Juventus against Hellas Verona

Allegri withdrew American winger at half-time

Juve eventually won 1-0 in stoppage time

WHAT HAPPENED? Weah started the game at Juventus Stadium on Saturday, but came off at half-time with muscle discomfort to be replaced by central midfielder Fabio Miretti in what was also a slight tactical reshuffle from Allegri.

WHAT THEY SAID: "[Weah] wasn't feeling too well, his flexor was stiff so I preferred to take him off. In the middle, we needed someone more technical and that's why I put Miretti [on]," the Juve coach reflected.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juventus eventually won the game deep into stoppage time when substitute Andrea Cambiasso scored the only goal in the 96th minute. The result saw Allegri's team go top of Serie A overnight, leapfrogging Inter who will play Roma on Sunday evening.

Article continues below

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS & WEAH? The game was a third successive Serie A start for Weah - only his fifth of the season overall - so he will be hoping for a swift recovery by the time Juve are due to face Fiorentina on the road in Serie A on November 5.