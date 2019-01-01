Juventus-linked Sarri 'wants to stay' at Chelsea after Europa League triumph

The Italian pointed out that he is under contract until 2021 in west London, as reports of a move to the Old Lady intensify

manager Maurizio Sarri has responded to links with by expressing his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian lifted his first trophy with the Blues in a 4-1 demolition of in Wednesday's final.

Eden Hazard led the way with a double, with tournament top scorer Olivier Giroud and Pedro also pitching in to take the honour in the London derby in Baku.

It has not all been plain sailing for Sarri in his first season in English football, which has included plenty of barracking from the stands and rumours of his dismissal at the end of the current campaign.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus exit, moreover, has heightened speculation that the former coach might be ready for a return to just 12 months after leaving.

But Sarri insists that he is keen to continue in the Premier League, pointing out that his Chelsea deal still has plenty of time left on it.

"I still have two years of contract," he remarked to RMC following the final whistle in Azerbaijan.

"After that we'll see, what we can improve and if the conditions are there to continue. I want to stay yes, because the Premier League is the biggest league and I am happy here."

One man who looks almost certain to seek new climes is Hazard, who effectively bade farewell to Blues fans after getting his hands on the Europa League trophy.

And Sarri had warm words for his Belgian star, who is expected to line up with in 2019-20 onwards.

"Hazard is a special lad who is also extraordinary," he said of his final hero.

"The first half was hard for us, it was our 64th game of the season, we had to put a lot of heart in.

“We had to win, and the players were very good. The second period was better, and it was entertaining for the spectators."

Chelsea have been linked with a number of managerial candidates in recent weeks as Sarri’s future has come into question, but the Italian has maintained that he has matched the goals of the club and that his desire is to stay put in .